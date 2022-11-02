Startek (SRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Startek to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.34 million. On average, analysts expect Startek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRT. TheStreet raised Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Startek in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

