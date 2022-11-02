Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 12,331 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 158,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

