Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 688,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,078,928. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

