ssv.network Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.36 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $9.93 or 0.00049312 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $99.32 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
