Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Springfield Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

SPR opened at GBX 93.15 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.11. Springfield Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 82.54 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 159 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of £110.35 million and a P/E ratio of 653.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Motion bought 15,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

