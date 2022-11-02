SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,698 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 304,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

