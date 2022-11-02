S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, hitting $316.13. 1,475,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day moving average is $345.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 55.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

