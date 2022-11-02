Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the airline’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 786,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the airline’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.