Souders Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.70. 21,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

