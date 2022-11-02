Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:SON traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 659,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,786. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,227,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.