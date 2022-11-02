Sondrel (LON:SND) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.45

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.45 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 59.33 ($0.69). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 59.33 ($0.69), with a volume of 21,352 shares changing hands.
Sondrel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £51.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.44.
About Sondrel
Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.
