SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

SOFI stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 298,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

