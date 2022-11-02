Smart Block Chain City Price Up 0.7% This Week (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $54,218.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

