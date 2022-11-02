SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0487 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $54.64 million and $1.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,145.85 or 0.99990199 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05101302 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,981,886.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

