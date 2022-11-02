Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $85.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 145,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $10,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

