Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $298,280.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

SILK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 254,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

