Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Declines By 5.4%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

