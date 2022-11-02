Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Decreases By 9.6%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,729. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

