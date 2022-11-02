Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Expands By 5.3%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 360,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Forestar Group Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,197. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.
Insider Activity
In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on FOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
