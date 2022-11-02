Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Expands By 5.3%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 360,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Forestar Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 80,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,197. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,300 shares of company stock worth $90,689 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.