Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Drops By 6.3%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 497,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FENC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

FENC opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -0.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

