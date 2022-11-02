Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Increases By 10.1%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after buying an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

