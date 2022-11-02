Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Drops By 10.0%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Crown by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

