Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 6.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:BW opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $382.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,245,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 692,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

