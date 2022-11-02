Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.80 EPS.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,985. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 54.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.