Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 214,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. The company had a trading volume of 372,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.