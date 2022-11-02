Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.90 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $2,173.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00131756 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00236507 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068611 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019470 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507549 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,513.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

