Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.73

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 53776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Secom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

