Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Cowen

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.35.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Seagen stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 919,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,572. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Seagen

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.