scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Featured Articles

