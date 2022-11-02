scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.
SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
