Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

