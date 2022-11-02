Sachem Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.0%.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.37. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

