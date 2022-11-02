Route1 (CVE:ROI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Route1 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

