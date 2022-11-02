Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $119.62 million and $482,121.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

