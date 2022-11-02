Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 17,767 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 594,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.57. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $34.16.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
