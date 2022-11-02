Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.22 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.10). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.10), with a volume of 206,092 shares trading hands.

Revolution Bars Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.