Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ATNM stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
