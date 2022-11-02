Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

