Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.37 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $101.37 million and $33.49 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,434,995,473 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

