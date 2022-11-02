Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 43.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Reckon’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79.

In other Reckon news, insider Clive Rabie sold 78,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.87), for a total value of A$97,866.25 ($68,437.94).

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal. It offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for small businesses; Single Touch Payroll software for managing pay runs, allowances, leave, and superannuation; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software to manage finances, payroll, and inventory for large businesses; Reckon Cloud POS, a cloud-based point of sale software; and Better Clinics, an online practice management software for allied health professionals.

