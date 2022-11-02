Rarible Market Capitalization Hits $49.42 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00017366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $49.42 million and $14.49 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

