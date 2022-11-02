Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 152750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Radient Technologies Company Profile

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

