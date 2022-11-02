QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110.34 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $110.34 million and approximately $148,135.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022794 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143313 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,393.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

