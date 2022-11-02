Quantum Price Hits $3.99 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Quantum has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $180,950.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00019470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,489.69 or 0.99989321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00253752 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.55972499 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,958.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

