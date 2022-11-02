Qtum Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00013662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $292.19 million and approximately $40.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.29 or 0.07723634 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00067917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,394,610 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.