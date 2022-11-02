Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

HT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $375.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

