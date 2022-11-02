Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $125.19 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $125.19 million and $13.76 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49542013 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $30,717,734.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

