Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PEG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 3,095,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

