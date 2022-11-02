PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $44.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTCT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 597,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,483. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 119,593 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

