Provenance Blockchain (HASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,640.00

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $7,640.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.
About Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.
Provenance Blockchain Token Trading
