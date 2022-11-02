Provenance Blockchain (HASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,640.00

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $7,640.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

