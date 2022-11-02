Prothena (PRTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTA opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.38 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,790. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

