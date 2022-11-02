PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0024 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $550,657.53 and $863.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00297457 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001292 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004908 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002975 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018873 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

